Net Worth Update: Senator Margaret Wood Hassan Lost an Estimated $118.6K in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator Margaret Wood Hassan lost $118.6K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator Margaret Wood Hassan Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Margaret Wood Hassan is worth $5.4M, as of April 13th, 2025. This is the 127th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Hassan has approximately $2.8M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator Margaret Wood Hassan's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Hassan.

Senator Margaret Wood Hassan Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Margaret Wood Hassan:

S.1331: A bill to require the Secretary of Defense to establish or designate an office in the Department of Defense to serve as the lead for all quantum efforts of the Department, and for other purposes.

S.1302: A bill to provide for increased transparency in generic drug applications.

S.1204: Gold Star and Surviving Spouse Career Services Act

S.1184: Cross Border Aerial Law Enforcement Operations Act

S.1165: Strengthen American Competitiveness Against Harmful Subsidies Act of 2025

S.1164: Increasing Access to Dental Insurance Act

Senator Margaret Wood Hassan Fundraising

Senator Margaret Wood Hassan recently disclosed $290.9K of fundraising in a Q4 FEC disclosure filed on January 31st, 2025. This was the 51st most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year. 61.3% came from individual donors.

Hassan disclosed $167.6K of spending. This was the 122nd most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year.

Hassan disclosed $950.7K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 234th most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Senator Margaret Wood Hassan's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

