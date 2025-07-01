Net Worth Update: Senator Lisa Murkowski Made an Estimated $62.6K in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator Lisa Murkowski made $62.6K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator Lisa Murkowski Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Lisa Murkowski is worth $2.5M, as of July 1st, 2025. This is the 205th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Murkowski has approximately $1.1M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator Lisa Murkowski's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Murkowski.

Senator Lisa Murkowski Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Lisa Murkowski:

S.2098: Southcentral Foundation Land Transfer Act of 2025

S.2016: Chugach Alaska Land Exchange Oil Spill Recovery Act of 2025

S.1968: Working Waterfronts Act of 2025

S.1892: Crime Victims Fund Stabilization Act of 2025

S.1626: National Landslide Preparedness Act Reauthorization Act of 2025

S.1577: A bill to amend section 1151 of title 14, United States Code, to modify the restriction on construction of Coast Guard vessels in foreign shipyards.

You can track bills proposed by Senator Lisa Murkowski on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Murkowski.

Senator Lisa Murkowski Fundraising

Senator Lisa Murkowski recently disclosed $168.9K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 14th, 2025. This was the 356th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 67.8% came from individual donors.

Murkowski disclosed $65.0K of spending. This was the 531st most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Murkowski disclosed $726.6K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 307th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Senator Lisa Murkowski's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.