Net Worth Update: Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester Made an Estimated $630.6K in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester made $630.6K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester is worth $9.6M, as of May 18th, 2025. This is the 85th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Blunt Rochester has approximately $8.4M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester Stock Trading

We have data on up to $7.4M of trades from Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings.

Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester:

S.1580: Clean Slate Act of 2025

S.1482: National Nursing Workforce Center Act of 2025

S.1299: Housing Supply Frameworks Act

Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester Fundraising

Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester recently disclosed $123.8K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 423rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 35.8% came from individual donors.

Blunt Rochester disclosed $240.7K of spending. This was the 160th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Blunt Rochester disclosed $66.9K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 734th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

