Net Worth Update: Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester Lost an Estimated $715.9K in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester lost $715.9K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester is worth $8.7M, as of April 8th, 2025. This is the 92nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Blunt Rochester has approximately $7.6M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester Stock Trading

We have data on up to $7.4M of trades from Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

