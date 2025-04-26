Net Worth Update: Senator Kevin Cramer Made an Estimated $127.5K in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator Kevin Cramer made $127.5K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator Kevin Cramer Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Kevin Cramer is worth $896.0K, as of April 27th, 2025. This is the 286th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Cramer has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator Kevin Cramer's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Cramer.

Senator Kevin Cramer Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Kevin Cramer:

S.1458: A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to provide for a refundable adoption tax credit.

S.1361: Every State Counts for Veterans Mental Health Act

S.1167: Transportation Asset Management Simplification Act

S.829: A bill to designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 840 Front Street in Casselton, North Dakota, as the "Commander Delbert Austin Olson Post Office".

S.827: Supporting Rural Veterans Access to Healthcare Services Act

S.401: Fair Access to Banking Act

You can track bills proposed by Senator Kevin Cramer on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Cramer.

Senator Kevin Cramer Fundraising

Senator Kevin Cramer recently disclosed $65.6K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 506th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 90.1% came from individual donors.

Cramer disclosed $145.4K of spending. This was the 290th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Cramer disclosed $2.3M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 112th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Senator Kevin Cramer's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.