Net Worth Update: Senator Katie Boyd Britt Lost an Estimated $104.1K in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator Katie Boyd Britt lost $104.1K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator Katie Boyd Britt Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Katie Boyd Britt is worth $4.5M, as of April 13th, 2025. This is the 141st highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Britt has approximately $1.3M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Katie Boyd Britt Stock Trading

We have data on up to $315.0K of trades from Senator Katie Boyd Britt, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A July 24th, 2024 sale of up to $15K of $ONEW. The stock has fallen 53.22% since then.

Senator Katie Boyd Britt Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Katie Boyd Britt:

S.1003: Lulu’s Law

S.847: Child Care Availability and Affordability Act

S.846: Child Care Workforce Act

S.639: Clergy Act

S.424: Retirement Fairness for Charities and Educational Institutions Act of 2025

S.293: WALL Act of 2025

Senator Katie Boyd Britt Fundraising

Senator Katie Boyd Britt recently disclosed $713.5K of fundraising in a Q4 FEC disclosure filed on January 31st, 2025. This was the 17th most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year. 93.8% came from individual donors.

Britt disclosed $180.8K of spending. This was the 109th most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year.

Britt disclosed $4.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 48th most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

