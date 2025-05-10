Net Worth Update: Senator John W. Hickenlooper Made an Estimated $695.7K in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator John W. Hickenlooper made $695.7K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator John W. Hickenlooper Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator John W. Hickenlooper is worth $25.6M, as of May 11th, 2025. This is the 33rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Hickenlooper has approximately $17.8M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator John W. Hickenlooper's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Hickenlooper.

Senator John W. Hickenlooper Stock Trading

We have data on up to $17.1M of trades from Senator John W. Hickenlooper, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A November 1st, 2021 sale of up to $1M of $NVDA. The stock has risen 351.66% since then.

of $NVDA. The stock has risen 351.66% since then. A March 8th, 2023 sale of up to $1M of $FWONK. The stock has risen 35.7% since then.

of $FWONK. The stock has risen 35.7% since then. A May 10th, 2021 purchase of up to $500K of $QRTEA. The stock has fallen 97.44% since then.

of $QRTEA. The stock has fallen 97.44% since then. A November 1st, 2021 sale of up to $500K of $MSFT. The stock has risen 33.2% since then.

of $MSFT. The stock has risen 33.2% since then. A November 12th, 2021 sale of up to $500K of $LSXMK. The stock has fallen 59.48% since then.

You can track Senator John W. Hickenlooper's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Hickenlooper.

Senator John W. Hickenlooper Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator John W. Hickenlooper:

S.1526: A bill to establish the American Worker Retirement Plan, improve the financial security of working Americans by facilitating the accumulation of wealth, and for other purposes.

S.1437: ASCEND Act

S.1341: Sarvis Creek Wilderness Completion Act

S.906: Peer to Peer Mental Health Support Act

S.636: Public Safety Employer-Employee Cooperation Act

S.598: Unearth Innovation Act

You can track bills proposed by Senator John W. Hickenlooper on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Hickenlooper.

Senator John W. Hickenlooper Fundraising

Senator John W. Hickenlooper recently disclosed $955.3K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 36th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 70.8% came from individual donors.

Hickenlooper disclosed $266.5K of spending. This was the 145th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Hickenlooper disclosed $2.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 113th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Senator John W. Hickenlooper's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.