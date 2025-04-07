Net Worth Update: Senator John W. Hickenlooper Lost an Estimated $1.8M in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator John W. Hickenlooper lost $1.8M in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator John W. Hickenlooper Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator John W. Hickenlooper is worth $24.7M, as of April 7th, 2025. This is the 34th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Hickenlooper has approximately $16.9M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator John W. Hickenlooper Stock Trading

We have data on up to $17.0M of trades from Senator John W. Hickenlooper, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A March 8th, 2023 sale of up to $1M of $FWONK. The stock has risen 14.57% since then.

A November 1st, 2021 sale of up to $1M of $NVDA. The stock has risen 265.16% since then.

A November 1st, 2021 sale of up to $500K of $GOOGL. The stock has risen 1.47% since then.

A May 10th, 2021 purchase of up to $500K of $QRTEA. The stock has fallen 97.44% since then.

A November 1st, 2021 sale of up to $500K of $MSFT. The stock has risen 9.25% since then.

Senator John W. Hickenlooper Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator John W. Hickenlooper:

S.906: Peer to Peer Mental Health Support Act

S.636: Public Safety Employer-Employee Cooperation Act

S.598: Unearth Innovation Act

S.596: Critical Materials Future Act of 2025

S.566: REPLACE Act

S.503: NET Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

