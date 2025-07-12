Net Worth Update: Senator John Kennedy Made an Estimated $263.1K in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator John Kennedy made $263.1K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator John Kennedy Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator John Kennedy is worth $17.0M, as of July 13th, 2025. This is the 63rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Kennedy has approximately $6.8M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator John Kennedy Stock Trading

We have data on up to $45.0K of trades from Senator John Kennedy, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A October 11th, 2018 purchase of up to $15K of $MTUM. The stock has risen 118.63% since then.

Senator John Kennedy Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator John Kennedy:

S.1924: Improving Mental Health Access for Students Act

S.1923: CFPB Pay Fairness Act of 2025

S.1811: Embracing Anti-Discrimination, Unbiased Curricula, and Advancing Truth in Education Act

S.1669: CRAWDAD Act

S.1629: Same Care, Lower Cost Act

S.1454: FIGHT Act of 2025

Senator John Kennedy Fundraising

Senator John Kennedy recently disclosed $948.0K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 14th, 2025. This was the 37th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 99.6% came from individual donors.

Kennedy disclosed $1.3M of spending. This was the 18th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Kennedy disclosed $15.7M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 5th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

