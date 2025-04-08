Net Worth Update: Senator John Kennedy Lost an Estimated $786.5K in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator John Kennedy lost $786.5K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator John Kennedy Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator John Kennedy is worth $15.8M, as of April 8th, 2025. This is the 61st highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Kennedy has approximately $5.6M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator John Kennedy Stock Trading

We have data on up to $30.0K of trades from Senator John Kennedy, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A October 11th, 2018 purchase of up to $15K of $MTUM. The stock has risen 69.08% since then.

Senator John Kennedy Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator John Kennedy:

S.1153: A bill to prohibit allocations of Special Drawing Rights at the International Monetary Fund for perpetrators of genocide and state sponsors of terrorism without congressional authorization.

S.1117: A bill to amend the Federal Crop Insurance Act to modify a provision relating to quality loss adjustment coverage.

S.1089: Holding Foreign Insiders Accountable Act

S.1001: Crucial Communism Teaching Act

S.940: Transparency in Banking Act

S.824: NFIP Extension Act of 2025

