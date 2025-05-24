Net Worth Update: Senator Jeff Merkley Made an Estimated $197.0K in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator Jeff Merkley made $197.0K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator Jeff Merkley Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Jeff Merkley is worth $11.0M, as of May 25th, 2025. This is the 78th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Merkley has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Jeff Merkley Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Jeff Merkley:

S.1874: A bill to amend the Public Health Service Act to reauthorize certain nursing workforce development programs, and for other purposes.

S.1788: A bill to amend Public Law 91-378 to authorize activities relating to Civilian Conservation Centers, and for other purposes.

S.1753: A bill to require the Secretary of Health and Human Services to establish reference prices for prescription drugs for purposes of Federal health programs, and for other purposes.

S.1673: A bill to authorize the Secretary of Health and Human Services to make loans and loan guarantees for planning, constructing, or renovating pediatric or adult mental health treatment facilities and pediatric or adult substance use disorder treatment facilities, and for other purposes.

S.1668: End Crypto Corruption Act of 2025

S.1588: Taiwan Relations Reinforcement Act of 2025

Senator Jeff Merkley Fundraising

Senator Jeff Merkley recently disclosed $343.3K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 190th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 84.6% came from individual donors.

Merkley disclosed $152.9K of spending. This was the 278th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Merkley disclosed $4.5M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 48th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

