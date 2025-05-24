Net Worth Update: Senator James E. Risch Made an Estimated $169.1K in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator James E. Risch made $169.1K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator James E. Risch Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator James E. Risch is worth $54.7M, as of May 25th, 2025. This is the 20th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Risch has approximately $736.2K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator James E. Risch Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator James E. Risch:

S.1902: A bill to require the Secretary of Energy to establish an energy threat analysis program, and for other purposes.

S.1801: A bill to facilitate the development of a whole-of-government strategy for nuclear cooperation and nuclear exports, and for other purposes.

S.1774: A bill to amend title 5, United States Code, to provide that certain treatments may not be covered under the health insurance program carried out under chapter 89 of that title, and for other purposes.

S.1698: A bill to amend the Small Business Disaster Response and Loan Improvements Act of 2008 to require the Small Business Administration to coordinate with resource partners with respect to disaster planning activities, and for other purposes.

S.1612: No Official Palestine Entry Act of 2025

S.1583: AUSSOM Funding Restriction Act of 2025

Senator James E. Risch Fundraising

Senator James E. Risch recently disclosed $269.2K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 242nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 64.3% came from individual donors.

Risch disclosed $193.7K of spending. This was the 207th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Risch disclosed $2.5M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 98th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

