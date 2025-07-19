Net Worth Update: Senator James E. Risch Made an Estimated $116.0K in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator James E. Risch made $116.0K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator James E. Risch Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator James E. Risch is worth $54.9M, as of July 20th, 2025. This is the 22nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Risch has approximately $917.8K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator James E. Risch Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator James E. Risch:

S.2251: A bill to amend the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 to prevent the use of funds under such Act to teach or advance concepts related to gender ideology, and for other purposes.

S.1902: ETAP Act of 2025

S.1801: International Nuclear Energy Act of 2025

S.1774: Protecting Minors in Federal Health Plans Act

S.1698: Small Business Disaster Coordination Act

S.1612: No Official Palestine Entry Act of 2025

Senator James E. Risch Fundraising

Senator James E. Risch recently disclosed $520.8K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 142nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 72.8% came from individual donors.

Risch disclosed $163.1K of spending. This was the 341st most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Risch disclosed $2.9M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 97th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

