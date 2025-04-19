Net Worth Update: Senator James E. Risch Lost an Estimated $140.8K in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator James E. Risch lost $140.8K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator James E. Risch Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator James E. Risch is worth $54.5M, as of April 18th, 2025. This is the 19th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Risch has approximately $557.7K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator James E. Risch Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator James E. Risch:

S.1478: A bill to provide the United States Government with additional tools to deter state and non-state actors from wrongfully detaining United States nationals for political leverage, and for other purposes.

S.1257: A bill to amend the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to authorize the use of funds for certain additional Carey Act projects, and for other purposes.

S.1254: A bill to amend the Aquifer Recharge Flexibility Act to clarify a provision relating to conveyances for aquifer recharge purposes.

S.1228: A bill to amend the Public Lands Corps Act of 1993 to modify the cost-sharing requirement for conservation projects carried out by a qualified youth or conservation corps, and for other purposes.

S.1169: Freedom from Unfair Gun Taxes Act

S.1054: United States African Development Foundation Dissolution Act

Senator James E. Risch Fundraising

Senator James E. Risch recently disclosed $269.2K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 242nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 64.3% came from individual donors.

Risch disclosed $193.7K of spending. This was the 207th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Risch disclosed $2.5M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 98th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

