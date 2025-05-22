Net Worth Update: Senator Jacky Rosen Made an Estimated $392.5K in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator Jacky Rosen made $392.5K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator Jacky Rosen Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Jacky Rosen is worth $14.8M, as of May 22nd, 2025. This is the 65th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Rosen has approximately $4.2M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator Jacky Rosen's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Rosen.

Senator Jacky Rosen Stock Trading

We have data on up to $495.0K of trades from Senator Jacky Rosen, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A April 15th, 2019 sale of up to $50K of $APC. The stock has risen 16.88% since then.

You can track Senator Jacky Rosen's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Rosen.

Senator Jacky Rosen Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Jacky Rosen:

S.1786: A bill to require the Administrator of the Small Business Administration to continue to maintain a website regarding small business permitting and licensing requirements, and for other purposes.

S.1613: Tax Relief for New Businesses Act

S.1565: Lowering Costs for Caregivers Act of 2025

S.1380: SPARC Act

S.1195: Pershing County Economic Development and Conservation Act

S.1044: Physicians for Underserved Areas Act

You can track bills proposed by Senator Jacky Rosen on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Rosen.

Senator Jacky Rosen Fundraising

Senator Jacky Rosen recently disclosed $205.2K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 303rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 97.1% came from individual donors.

Rosen disclosed $1.1M of spending. This was the 24th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Rosen disclosed $963.9K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 248th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Senator Jacky Rosen's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.