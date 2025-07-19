Net Worth Update: Senator Jacky Rosen Made an Estimated $154.3K in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator Jacky Rosen made $154.3K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator Jacky Rosen Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Jacky Rosen is worth $15.0M, as of July 20th, 2025. This is the 69th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Rosen has approximately $4.4M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Jacky Rosen Stock Trading

We have data on up to $495.0K of trades from Senator Jacky Rosen, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A April 15th, 2019 sale of up to $50K of $APC. The stock has risen 16.88% since then.

Senator Jacky Rosen Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Jacky Rosen:

S.2331: A bill to amend the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act to include extreme temperature in the definition of a major disaster.

S.2306: A bill to amend the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act to create a new national program to support mid-career workers in reentering the STEM workforce, by providing funding to small- and medium-sized STEM businesses so the businesses can offer paid internships or other returnships that lead to positions above entry level.

S.2220: A bill to expand presumptions of exposure by members of the Armed Forces to toxic substances, and for other purposes.

S.2218: A bill to provide a combat status identifier equivalent for remotely piloted aircraft crew who conduct combat operations.

S.1936: Improving Access to Transfusion Care for Hospice Patients Act of 2025

S.1935: Expanding Access to Palliative Care Act

Senator Jacky Rosen Fundraising

Senator Jacky Rosen recently disclosed $198.8K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 437th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 87.4% came from individual donors.

Rosen disclosed $290.2K of spending. This was the 169th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Rosen disclosed $923.4K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 318th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

