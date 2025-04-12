Net Worth Update: Senator Jacky Rosen Lost an Estimated $172.5K in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator Jacky Rosen lost $172.5K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator Jacky Rosen Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Jacky Rosen is worth $14.5M, as of April 12th, 2025. This is the 66th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Rosen has approximately $3.9M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator Jacky Rosen's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Rosen.

Senator Jacky Rosen Stock Trading

We have data on up to $495.0K of trades from Senator Jacky Rosen, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A April 15th, 2019 sale of up to $50K of $APC. The stock has risen 16.88% since then.

Senator Jacky Rosen Bill Proposals

You can track Senator Jacky Rosen's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Rosen

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Jacky Rosen:

S.1380: A bill to amend the Public Health Service Act to authorize a loan repayment program to encourage specialty medicine physicians to serve in rural communities experiencing a shortage of specialty medicine physicians, and for other purposes.

S.1195: Pershing County Economic Development and Conservation Act

S.1044: Physicians for Underserved Areas Act

S.942: REDI Act

S.778: Lactation Spaces for Veteran Moms Act

S.765: No DeepSeek on Government Devices Act

Senator Jacky Rosen Fundraising

Senator Jacky Rosen recently disclosed $237.8K of fundraising in a Q4 FEC disclosure filed on January 31st, 2025. This was the 63rd most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year. 36.0% of this came from individual donors.

Rosen disclosed $791.5K of spending. This was the 15th most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year.

Rosen disclosed $1.8M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 132nd most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here , or track Senator Jacky Rosen's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.