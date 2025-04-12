Net Worth Update: Senator Gary C. Peters Lost an Estimated $147.9K in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator Gary C. Peters lost $147.9K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator Gary C. Peters Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Gary C. Peters is worth $6.8M, as of April 12th, 2025. This is the 107th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Peters has approximately $3.1M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator Gary C. Peters's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Peters.

Senator Gary C. Peters Stock Trading

We have data on up to $4.3M of trades from Senator Gary C. Peters, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A March 13th, 2023 sale of up to $100K of $NUE. The stock has fallen 28.43% since then.

of $NUE. The stock has fallen 28.43% since then. A May 14th, 2024 sale of up to $50K of $IFF. The stock has fallen 24.28% since then.

of $IFF. The stock has fallen 24.28% since then. A April 25th, 2019 sale of up to $50K of $TOT. The stock has fallen 13.58% since then.

of $TOT. The stock has fallen 13.58% since then. A March 14th, 2023 purchase of up to $50K of $O. The stock has fallen 12.65% since then.

of $O. The stock has fallen 12.65% since then. A November 9th, 2018 purchase of up to $15K of $GIS. The stock has risen 27.94% since then.

Senator Gary C. Peters Bill Proposals

You can track Senator Gary C. Peters's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Peters

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Gary C. Peters:

S.1474: A bill to codify the PARTS program of the Department of Transportation, and for other purposes.

S.1449: A bill to reauthorize the trade adjustment assistance program.

S.1347: A bill to amend the Higher Education Act of 1965 to make college affordable and accessible by expanding access to dual or concurrent enrollment programs and early college high school programs.

S.1337: A bill to improve availability of information relating to cybersecurity threats.

S.1316: A bill to amend the Omnibus Crime Control and Safe Streets Act of 1968 to provide that COPS grant funds may be used for local law enforcement recruits to attend schools or academies if the recruits agree to serve in precincts of law enforcement agencies in their communities.

S.1290: A bill to expand the functions of the National Institute of Standards and Technology to include workforce frameworks for critical and emerging technologies, to require the Director of the National Institute of Standards and Technology to develop an artificial intelligence workforce framework, and periodically review and update the NICE Workforce Framework for Cybersecurity, and for other purposes.

Senator Gary C. Peters Fundraising

Senator Gary C. Peters recently disclosed $496.2K of fundraising in a Q4 FEC disclosure filed on January 31st, 2025. This was the 25th most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year. 77.0% of this came from individual donors.

Peters disclosed $116.0K of spending. This was the 198th most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year.

Peters disclosed $7.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 19th most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here , or track Senator Gary C. Peters's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.