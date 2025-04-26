Net Worth Update: Senator David McCormick Made an Estimated $374.4K in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator David McCormick made $374.4K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator David McCormick Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator David McCormick is worth $1.5M, as of April 27th, 2025. This is the 238th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

McCormick has approximately $808.2K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator David McCormick Stock Trading

We have data on up to $26.2M of trades from Senator David McCormick, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A January 16th, 2025 sale of up to $5M of $RUM. The stock has fallen 34.04% since then.

of $RUM. The stock has fallen 34.04% since then. A February 28th, 2025 sale of up to $5M of $GS. The stock has fallen 12.44% since then.

of $GS. The stock has fallen 12.44% since then. A February 25th, 2025 purchase of up to $100K of $BITB. The stock has risen 8.37% since then.

