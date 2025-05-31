Net Worth Update: Senator David McCormick Lost an Estimated $440.2K in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator David McCormick lost $440.2K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator David McCormick Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator David McCormick is worth $1.1M, as of June 1st, 2025. This is the 270th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

McCormick has approximately $1.1M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator David McCormick Stock Trading

We have data on up to $30.0M of trades from Senator David McCormick, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A February 28th, 2025 sale of up to $5M of $GS. The stock has fallen 3.51% since then.

Senator David McCormick Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator David McCormick:

S.1900: A bill to require the Secretary of the Treasury to pursue more equitable treatment of Taiwan at the international financial institutions, and for other purposes.

S.1808: Access to Small Business Investor Capital Act

S.1780: Mexico Security Assistance Accountability Act

S.1739: International Nuclear Energy Financing Act of 2025

S.1695: HUD-USDA-VA Interagency Coordination Act

S.938: Joint Task Force to Counter Illicit Synthetic Narcotics Act of 2025

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

