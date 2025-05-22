Net Worth Update: Senator Dan Sullivan Made an Estimated $443.0K in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator Dan Sullivan made $443.0K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator Dan Sullivan Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Dan Sullivan is worth $9.6M, as of May 22nd, 2025. This is the 84th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Sullivan has approximately $3.7M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Dan Sullivan Stock Trading

We have data on up to $4.5M of trades from Senator Dan Sullivan, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A February 27th, 2020 sale of up to $100K of $RPM. The stock has risen 70.72% since then.

Senator Dan Sullivan Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Dan Sullivan:

S.1766: A bill to protect Federal, State, and local public safety officers.

S.1755: A bill to provide for a review of sanctions with respect to Hong Kong.

S.1738: A bill to amend the Higher Education Act of 1965 to prohibit institutions of higher education from receiving gifts from or entering into contracts with foreign countries of concern.

S.1670: A bill to amend the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to require investment advisers for passively managed funds to arrange for pass-through voting of proxies for certain securities, and for other purposes.

S.1468: A bill to amend the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act to provide that Alexander Creek, Incorporated, is recognized as a Village Corporation under that Act, and for other purposes.

S.1035: A bill to prohibit certain exports of natural gas produced or refined in the United States, and for other purposes.

Senator Dan Sullivan Fundraising

Senator Dan Sullivan recently disclosed $581.4K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 97th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 41.3% came from individual donors.

Sullivan disclosed $93.9K of spending. This was the 435th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Sullivan disclosed $2.8M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 83rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

