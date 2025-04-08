Net Worth Update: Senator Dan Sullivan Lost an Estimated $504.7K in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator Dan Sullivan lost $504.7K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator Dan Sullivan Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Dan Sullivan is worth $9.2M, as of April 8th, 2025. This is the 87th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Sullivan has approximately $3.3M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Dan Sullivan Stock Trading

We have data on up to $4.5M of trades from Senator Dan Sullivan, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A August 22nd, 2023 sale of up to $100K of $MSFT. The stock has risen 10.98% since then.

A March 19th, 2019 sale of up to $100K of $RPM. The stock has risen 85.05% since then.

A August 22nd, 2023 sale of up to $50K of $TJX. The stock has risen 33.7% since then.

A August 22nd, 2023 sale of up to $50K of $ACN. The stock has fallen 7.83% since then.

A August 22nd, 2023 sale of up to $50K of $AAPL. The stock has risen 2.39% since then.

Senator Dan Sullivan Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Dan Sullivan:

S.1035: A bill to prohibit certain exports of natural gas produced or refined in the United States, and for other purposes.

S.991: A bill to amend the Small Business Act to eliminate certain requirements relating to the award of construction subcontracts within the county or State of performance.

S.990: Freedom to Haul Act of 2025

S.876: Pay Our Military Act of 2025

S.831: REP VA Act

S.785: Alaska Native Vietnam Era Veterans Land Allotment Extension Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

