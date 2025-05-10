Net Worth Update: Senator Bill Hagerty Made an Estimated $1.1M in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator Bill Hagerty made $1.1M in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator Bill Hagerty Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Bill Hagerty is worth $55.0M, as of May 11th, 2025. This is the 19th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Hagerty has approximately $14.1M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator Bill Hagerty's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Hagerty.

Senator Bill Hagerty Stock Trading

We have data on up to $53.8M of trades from Senator Bill Hagerty, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A November 8th, 2021 sale of up to $5M of $DDOG. The stock has fallen 43.62% since then.

A December 23rd, 2021 sale of up to $500K of $RNR. The stock has risen 50.24% since then.

A December 29th, 2021 sale of up to $250K of $PNFP. The stock has risen 9.99% since then.

A December 23rd, 2021 sale of up to $250K of $RHP. The stock has risen 8.93% since then.

A December 29th, 2021 sale of up to $100K of $NS. The stock has risen 45.91% since then.

You can track Senator Bill Hagerty's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Hagerty.

Senator Bill Hagerty Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Bill Hagerty:

S.1582: GENIUS Act

S.1522: District of Columbia Federal Immigration Compliance Act

S.1375: SNOOP Act of 2025

S.1283: Innovate to De-Escalate Modernization Act

S.985: PROTECT USA Act of 2025

S.919: GENIUS Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Senator Bill Hagerty on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Hagerty.

Senator Bill Hagerty Fundraising

Senator Bill Hagerty recently disclosed $853.6K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 43rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 68.7% came from individual donors.

Hagerty disclosed $334.2K of spending. This was the 96th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Hagerty disclosed $2.5M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 97th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Senator Bill Hagerty's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

