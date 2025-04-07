Net Worth Update: Senator Bill Hagerty Lost an Estimated $1.4M in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator Bill Hagerty lost $1.4M in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator Bill Hagerty Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Bill Hagerty is worth $53.6M, as of April 7th, 2025. This is the 20th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Hagerty has approximately $12.8M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Bill Hagerty Stock Trading

We have data on up to $53.8M of trades from Senator Bill Hagerty, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A November 8th, 2021 sale of up to $5M of $DDOG. The stock has fallen 54.05% since then.

A December 28th, 2021 sale of up to $500K of $RNR. The stock has risen 35.98% since then.

A December 29th, 2021 sale of up to $250K of $PNFP. The stock has fallen 9.14% since then.

A December 23rd, 2021 sale of up to $250K of $RHP. The stock has fallen 5.09% since then.

A December 29th, 2021 sale of up to $100K of $CCEP. The stock has risen 49.45% since then.

Senator Bill Hagerty Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Bill Hagerty:

S.1283: A bill to modernize Federal firearms laws to account for advancements in technology and less-than-lethal weapons, and for other purposes.

S.985: PROTECT USA Act of 2025

S.919: GENIUS Act of 2025

S.522: Credit Union Board Modernization Act

S.497: FENCE Act

S.394: GENIUS Act of 2025

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.