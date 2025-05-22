Net Worth Update: Senator Angus S. King Jr. Made an Estimated $370.7K in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator Angus S. King Jr. made $370.7K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator Angus S. King Jr. Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Angus S. King Jr. is worth $9.3M, as of May 22nd, 2025. This is the 90th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

King has approximately $2.6M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Angus S. King Jr. Stock Trading

We have data on up to $2.4M of trades from Senator Angus S. King Jr., which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A May 3rd, 2017 sale of up to $15K of $TGT. The stock has risen 62.21% since then.

A August 18th, 2020 purchase of up to $15K of $VZ. The stock has fallen 26.07% since then.

A August 28th, 2018 sale of up to $15K of $NKE. The stock has fallen 27.37% since then.

A December 21st, 2022 purchase of up to $15K of $EA. The stock has risen 22.86% since then.

A October 19th, 2016 sale of up to $15K of $TEVA. The stock has fallen 61.81% since then.

Senator Angus S. King Jr. Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Angus S. King Jr.:

S.1345: America's First Fuels Act

S.1336: Jobs in the Woods Act

S.1315: A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to provide a refundable credit for certain home accessibility improvements.

S.1279: A bill to redesignate the Hulls Cove Visitor Center at Acadia National Park as the George J. Mitchell Visitor Center.

S.1217: Fishing Industry Credit Enhancement Act of 2025

S.926: Saving Our Veterans Lives Act of 2025

Senator Angus S. King Jr. Fundraising

Senator Angus S. King Jr. recently disclosed $9.3K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 652nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 100.0% came from individual donors.

King disclosed $93.1K of spending. This was the 441st most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

King disclosed $156.6K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 612th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

