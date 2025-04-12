Net Worth Update: Senator Angus S. King Jr. Lost an Estimated $161.4K in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator Angus S. King Jr. lost $161.4K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator Angus S. King Jr. Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Angus S. King Jr. is worth $9.0M, as of April 12th, 2025. This is the 89th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

King has approximately $2.3M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Angus S. King Jr. Stock Trading

We have data on up to $2.4M of trades from Senator Angus S. King Jr., which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

Senator Angus S. King Jr. Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Angus S. King Jr.:

S.1345: A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to increase the limitation on the credit for biomass stoves and boilers and to include biomass heating appliances in the energy credit.

S.1336: A bill to require the Secretary of Agriculture to establish a grant program to address forestry workforce development needs, and for other purposes.

S.1315: A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to provide a refundable credit for certain home accessibility improvements.

S.1279: A bill to redesignate the Hulls Cove Visitor Center at Acadia National Park as the George J. Mitchell Visitor Center.

S.1217: A bill to amend the Farm Credit Act of 1971 to support the commercial fishing industry.

S.926: A bill to amend title 38, United States Code, to direct the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to establish a program to furnish to certain veterans items used for the secure storage of firearms, and for other purposes.

Senator Angus S. King Jr. Fundraising

Senator Angus S. King Jr. recently disclosed $10.7K of fundraising in a Q4 FEC disclosure filed on January 31st, 2025. This was the 478th most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year. 100.0% of this came from individual donors.

King disclosed $132.6K of spending. This was the 168th most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year.

King disclosed $238.7K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 487th most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

