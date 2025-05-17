Net Worth Update: Representative William R. Keating Made an Estimated $395.2K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative William R. Keating made $395.2K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative William R. Keating Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative William R. Keating is worth $15.3M, as of May 18th, 2025. This is the 62nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Keating has approximately $12.6M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative William R. Keating's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Keating.

Representative William R. Keating Stock Trading

We have data on up to $4.6M of trades from Representative William R. Keating, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A May 17th, 2024 purchase of up to $50K of $AMZN. The stock has risen 11.31% since then.

A March 17th, 2021 purchase of up to $15K of $AZO. The stock has risen 193.31% since then.

A March 29th, 2022 purchase of up to $15K of $AMH. The stock has fallen 4.93% since then.

A March 17th, 2021 purchase of up to $15K of $NOC. The stock has risen 52.36% since then.

A February 13th, 2023 purchase of up to $15K of $JPM. The stock has risen 87.67% since then.

You can track Representative William R. Keating's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Keating.

Representative William R. Keating Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative William R. Keating:

H.R.3104: Ukrainian Adjustment Act of 2025

H.R.2505: Block the Use of Transatlantic Technology in Iranian Made Drones Act

H.R.2504: The U.S.-European Nuclear Energy Cooperation Act of 2025

H.R.2000: Arctic Watchers Act

H.R.947: Non-Recognition of Russian Annexation of Ukrainian Territory Act

H.R.681: To amend the Act of August 9, 1955 (commonly known as the "Long-Term Leasing Act"), to authorize leases of up to 99 years for land held in trust for the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe and the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah), and for other purposes.

You can track bills proposed by Representative William R. Keating on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Keating.

Representative William R. Keating Fundraising

Representative William R. Keating recently disclosed $60.3K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 526th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 86.6% came from individual donors.

Keating disclosed $72.6K of spending. This was the 502nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Keating disclosed $653.5K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 336th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative William R. Keating's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

