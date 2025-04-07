Net Worth Update: Representative William R. Keating Lost an Estimated $1.4M in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative William R. Keating lost $1.4M in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative William R. Keating Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative William R. Keating is worth $14.7M, as of April 7th, 2025. This is the 63rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Keating has approximately $11.9M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative William R. Keating Stock Trading

We have data on up to $4.6M of trades from Representative William R. Keating, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A May 17th, 2024 purchase of up to $50K of $AMZN. The stock has fallen 7.42% since then.

of $AMZN. The stock has fallen 7.42% since then. A March 17th, 2021 purchase of up to $15K of $FISV. The stock has fallen 7.53% since then.

of $FISV. The stock has fallen 7.53% since then. A March 17th, 2021 purchase of up to $15K of $VRSN. The stock has risen 25.93% since then.

of $VRSN. The stock has risen 25.93% since then. A March 17th, 2021 purchase of up to $15K of $AZO. The stock has risen 182.99% since then.

of $AZO. The stock has risen 182.99% since then. A March 17th, 2021 purchase of up to $15K of $MRK. The stock has risen 5.39% since then.

Representative William R. Keating Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative William R. Keating:

H.R.2505: To require the development of strategies and options to prevent the export to Iran of certain technologies related to unmanned aircraft systems, and for other purposes.

H.R.2504: The U.S.-European Nuclear Energy Cooperation Act of 2025

H.R.2000: To establish a program to monitor the Arctic region, promote United States interests in that region, and combat Russian, Chinese, and other foreign malign influence in the region.

H.R.947: Non-Recognition of Russian Annexation of Ukrainian Territory Act

H.R.681: To amend the Act of August 9, 1955 (commonly known as the "Long-Term Leasing Act"), to authorize leases of up to 99 years for land held in trust for the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe and the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah), and for other purposes.

H.R.436: To prohibit the use of Federal funds to support or facilitate the participation of the Russian Federation in the Group of Seven, and for other purposes.

