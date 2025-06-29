Net Worth Update: Representative Vern Buchanan Made an Estimated $11.9M in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Vern Buchanan made $11.9M in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Vern Buchanan Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Vern Buchanan is worth $261.2M, as of June 29th, 2025. This is the 3rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Buchanan has approximately $4.2M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Vern Buchanan Stock Trading

We have data on up to $43.9M of trades from Representative Vern Buchanan, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings.

Representative Vern Buchanan Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Vern Buchanan:

H.R.3904: U.S. Bicycle Production and Assembly Act

H.R.3750: FORCE-FIT Act

H.R.3389: Alzheimer’s Law Enforcement Education Act of 2025

H.R.2760: Middle Class Mortgage Insurance Premium Act of 2025

H.R.2759: Fair Accounting for Condominium Construction Act

H.R.2408: Protecting Local Communities from Harmful Algal Blooms Act

Representative Vern Buchanan Fundraising

Representative Vern Buchanan recently disclosed $200.4K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 309th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 18.4% came from individual donors.

Buchanan disclosed $81.4K of spending. This was the 475th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Buchanan disclosed $1.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 206th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

