Net Worth Update: Representative Thomas R. Suozzi Made an Estimated $1.1M in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Thomas R. Suozzi made $1.1M in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Thomas R. Suozzi Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Thomas R. Suozzi is worth $7.7M, as of May 18th, 2025. This is the 100th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Suozzi has approximately $5.2M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Thomas R. Suozzi Stock Trading

We have data on up to $31.3M of trades from Representative Thomas R. Suozzi, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A March 2nd, 2020 sale of up to $250K of $NVDA. The stock has risen 1859.25% since then.

A November 24th, 2021 purchase of up to $250K of $MS. The stock has risen 30.72% since then.

A November 18th, 2019 purchase of up to $250K of $TIP. The stock has fallen 6.19% since then.

A December 1st, 2020 sale of up to $250K of $FCEL. The stock has fallen 98.48% since then.

A August 3rd, 2021 purchase of up to $100K of $BWA. The stock has fallen 32.48% since then.

Representative Thomas R. Suozzi Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Thomas R. Suozzi:

H.R.2082: WISH Act

H.R.1102: Commission To Study the Potential of a National Museum of Italian American History and Culture Act

H.R.322: Import Security and Fairness Act

Representative Thomas R. Suozzi Fundraising

Representative Thomas R. Suozzi recently disclosed $568.4K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 102nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 65.1% came from individual donors.

Suozzi disclosed $190.9K of spending. This was the 211th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Suozzi disclosed $2.4M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 104th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

