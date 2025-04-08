Net Worth Update: Representative Thomas R. Suozzi Lost an Estimated $739.4K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Thomas R. Suozzi lost $739.4K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Thomas R. Suozzi Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Thomas R. Suozzi is worth $6.6M, as of April 8th, 2025. This is the 110th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Suozzi has approximately $4.2M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Thomas R. Suozzi's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Suozzi.

Representative Thomas R. Suozzi Stock Trading

We have data on up to $31.2M of trades from Representative Thomas R. Suozzi, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A March 2nd, 2020 sale of up to $250K of $NVDA. The stock has risen 1312.86% since then.

of $NVDA. The stock has risen 1312.86% since then. A December 1st, 2020 sale of up to $250K of $FCEL. The stock has fallen 98.38% since then.

of $FCEL. The stock has fallen 98.38% since then. A March 2nd, 2020 sale of up to $250K of $TIP. The stock has fallen 9.18% since then.

of $TIP. The stock has fallen 9.18% since then. A November 24th, 2021 purchase of up to $250K of $MS. The stock has fallen 0.2% since then.

of $MS. The stock has fallen 0.2% since then. A October 19th, 2021 purchase of up to $100K of $SQ. The stock has fallen 65.82% since then.

Representative Thomas R. Suozzi Bill Proposals

You can track Representative Thomas R. Suozzi's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Suozzi

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Thomas R. Suozzi:

H.R.2082: WISH Act

H.R.1102: Commission To Study the Potential of a National Museum of Italian American History and Culture Act

H.R.322: Import Security and Fairness Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.