Net Worth Update: Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. Made an Estimated $264.8K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. made $264.8K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. is worth $21.4M, as of July 13th, 2025. This is the 48th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Kean has approximately $6.6M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr.'s net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Kean.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. Stock Trading

We have data on up to $2.6M of trades from Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr., which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A March 16th, 2023 purchase of up to $50K of $WCC. The stock has risen 35.17% since then.

of $WCC. The stock has risen 35.17% since then. A January 27th, 2023 sale of up to $50K of $SPGI. The stock has risen 41.16% since then.

of $SPGI. The stock has risen 41.16% since then. A February 26th, 2025 sale of up to $50K of $SYK. The stock has fallen 0.58% since then.

of $SYK. The stock has fallen 0.58% since then. A January 27th, 2023 sale of up to $50K of $AON. The stock has risen 11.39% since then.

of $AON. The stock has risen 11.39% since then. A February 24th, 2023 sale of up to $50K of $JNJ. The stock has risen 0.6% since then.

You can track Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr.'s stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Kean.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr.:

H.R.4036: No Shorting America Act

H.R.3771: Protecting Coasts and Cities from Severe Weather Act

H.R.3635: Foreign Adversary Investment Prohibition Act

H.R.2503: Undersea Cable Control Act

H.R.2131: Presidential Security Resources Reimbursement Act of 2025

H.R.1765: Promoting United States Wireless Leadership Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Kean.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. Fundraising

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. recently disclosed $658.6K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 75th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 59.3% came from individual donors.

Kean disclosed $232.9K of spending. This was the 165th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Kean disclosed $785.9K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 298th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr.'s fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

