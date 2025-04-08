Net Worth Update: Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. Lost an Estimated $652.9K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. lost $652.9K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. is worth $20.5M, as of April 8th, 2025. This is the 45th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Kean has approximately $5.6M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr.'s net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Kean.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. Stock Trading

We have data on up to $2.3M of trades from Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr., which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A January 27th, 2023 sale of up to $50K of $SPGI. The stock has risen 17.39% since then.

of $SPGI. The stock has risen 17.39% since then. A January 27th, 2023 sale of up to $50K of $AON. The stock has risen 14.11% since then.

of $AON. The stock has risen 14.11% since then. A January 27th, 2023 sale of up to $50K of $JNJ. The stock has fallen 10.47% since then.

of $JNJ. The stock has fallen 10.47% since then. A January 27th, 2023 sale of up to $50K of $SYK. The stock has risen 35.87% since then.

of $SYK. The stock has risen 35.87% since then. A March 16th, 2023 purchase of up to $50K of $WCC. The stock has fallen 6.91% since then.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. Bill Proposals

You can track Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr.'s stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Kean

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr.:

H.R.2503: Undersea Cable Control Act

H.R.2131: Presidential Security Resources Reimbursement Act of 2025

H.R.1765: Promoting United States Wireless Leadership Act of 2025

H.R.1478: One Seat Ride Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.