Net Worth Update: Representative Suzan K. DelBene Made an Estimated $13.1M in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Suzan K. DelBene made $13.1M in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Suzan K. DelBene Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Suzan K. DelBene is worth $139.7M, as of June 29th, 2025. This is the 9th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

DelBene has approximately $15.6M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Suzan K. DelBene Stock Trading

We have data on up to $500.9M of trades from Representative Suzan K. DelBene, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A October 18th, 2021 sale of up to $25M of $MSFT. The stock has risen 61.39% since then.

A October 25th, 2019 sale of up to $250K of $MN. The stock has risen 655.88% since then.

Representative Suzan K. DelBene Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Suzan K. DelBene:

H.R.2421: Protecting Taxpayer Resources Act

H.R.2321: United States Leadership in Immersive Technology Act of 2025

H.R.2250: National Landslide Preparedness Act Reauthorization Act of 2025

H.R.1859: Apprenticeship Opportunity Act

H.R.407: Prevent Tariff Abuse Act

Representative Suzan K. DelBene Fundraising

Representative Suzan K. DelBene recently disclosed $383.9K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 161st most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 54.5% came from individual donors.

DelBene disclosed $393.1K of spending. This was the 82nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

DelBene disclosed $1.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 228th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

