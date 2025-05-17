Net Worth Update: Representative Susie Lee Made an Estimated $485.5K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Susie Lee made $485.5K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Susie Lee Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Susie Lee is worth $15.0M, as of May 18th, 2025. This is the 63rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Lee has approximately $8.1M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Susie Lee's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Lee.

Representative Susie Lee Stock Trading

We have data on up to $20.0M of trades from Representative Susie Lee, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A March 20th, 2025 sale of up to $50K of $FLL. The stock has fallen 11.78% since then.

of $FLL. The stock has fallen 11.78% since then. A July 8th, 2020 sale of up to $50K of $GGT. The stock has fallen 35.34% since then.

of $GGT. The stock has fallen 35.34% since then. A May 9th, 2023 sale of up to $50K of $MSI. The stock has risen 48.02% since then.

of $MSI. The stock has risen 48.02% since then. A November 30th, 2022 sale of up to $50K of $CHDN. The stock has fallen 11.45% since then.

of $CHDN. The stock has fallen 11.45% since then. A July 8th, 2020 sale of up to $50K of $MAR. The stock has risen 203.62% since then.

You can track Representative Susie Lee's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Lee.

Representative Susie Lee Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Susie Lee:

H.R.3158: Help Hoover Dam Act

H.R.2205: NEDD Act

H.R.2134: Southern Nevada Economic Development and Conservation Act

H.R.1573: Military and Educational Data Integration Act

H.R.1077: STEAM Act

H.R.870: Physicians for Underserved Areas Act

You can track bills proposed by Representative Susie Lee on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Lee.

Representative Susie Lee Fundraising

Representative Susie Lee recently disclosed $378.3K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 166th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 44.9% came from individual donors.

Lee disclosed $142.8K of spending. This was the 310th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Lee disclosed $745.5K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 304th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Susie Lee's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.