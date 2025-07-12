Net Worth Update: Representative Susie Lee Made an Estimated $179.7K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Susie Lee made $179.7K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Note that a spokesperson for Lee has previously said, “Representative Lee is currently in the process of transferring holdings she received following her divorce into ETFs, index funds, and mutual funds, going above and beyond what’s required of her by law and ethics rules. Representative Lee has never directed an individual stock trade prior to her divorce, and she strongly supports a ban on Members of Congress directing trades of individual stocks.”

Representative Susie Lee Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Susie Lee is worth $15.3M, as of July 13th, 2025. This is the 67th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Lee has approximately $7.6M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Susie Lee Stock Trading

We have data on up to $21.5M of trades from Representative Susie Lee, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A June 13th, 2025 sale of up to $1M of $FLL. The stock has risen 49.17% since then.

of $FLL. The stock has risen 49.17% since then. A January 23rd, 2019 sale of up to $50K of $GGT. The stock has fallen 47.1% since then.

of $GGT. The stock has fallen 47.1% since then. A November 30th, 2022 sale of up to $50K of $CHDN. The stock has fallen 4.67% since then.

of $CHDN. The stock has fallen 4.67% since then. A April 20th, 2023 sale of up to $50K of $AJG. The stock has risen 49.87% since then.

of $AJG. The stock has risen 49.87% since then. A January 27th, 2022 purchase of up to $50K of $WYNN. The stock has risen 34.34% since then.

Representative Susie Lee Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Susie Lee:

H.R.3981: To amend title 36, United States Code, to grant a Federal charter to the Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals.

H.R.3689: TREAT Youth Act

H.R.3158: Help Hoover Dam Act

H.R.2205: NEDD Act

H.R.2134: Southern Nevada Economic Development and Conservation Act

H.R.1573: Military and Educational Data Integration Act

Representative Susie Lee Fundraising

Representative Susie Lee recently disclosed $378.3K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 166th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 44.9% came from individual donors.

Lee disclosed $142.8K of spending. This was the 310th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Lee disclosed $745.5K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 304th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

