Net Worth Update: Representative Susie Lee Lost an Estimated $685.5K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Susie Lee lost $685.5K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Susie Lee Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Susie Lee is worth $14.4M, as of April 8th, 2025. This is the 65th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Lee has approximately $7.3M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Susie Lee Stock Trading

We have data on up to $19.8M of trades from Representative Susie Lee, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A March 23rd, 2021 sale of up to $50K of $CRWD. The stock has risen 70.18% since then.

A April 20th, 2023 sale of up to $50K of $AJG. The stock has risen 49.54% since then.

A November 30th, 2022 sale of up to $50K of $CHDN. The stock has fallen 10.2% since then.

A March 12th, 2025 sale of up to $50K of $FLL. The stock has fallen 25.3% since then.

A January 27th, 2022 purchase of up to $50K of $WYNN. The stock has fallen 17.91% since then.

Representative Susie Lee Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Susie Lee:

H.R.2205: NEDD Act

H.R.2134: Southern Nevada Economic Development and Conservation Act

H.R.1573: Military and Educational Data Integration Act

H.R.1077: STEAM Act

H.R.870: Physicians for Underserved Areas Act

H.R.869: Keep Our PACT Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

