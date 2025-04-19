Net Worth Update: Representative Steve Cohen Lost an Estimated $169.7K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Steve Cohen lost $169.7K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Steve Cohen Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Steve Cohen is worth $7.6M, as of April 18th, 2025. This is the 99th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Cohen has approximately $3.2M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Steve Cohen Stock Trading

We have data on up to $7.2M of trades from Representative Steve Cohen, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A August 10th, 2022 purchase of up to $100K of $MS$P.

of $MS$P. A February 11th, 2022 purchase of up to $100K of $PFFV. The stock has fallen 11.88% since then.

of $PFFV. The stock has fallen 11.88% since then. A February 11th, 2022 purchase of up to $100K of $VRP. The stock has fallen 3.39% since then.

of $VRP. The stock has fallen 3.39% since then. A July 29th, 2022 purchase of up to $100K of $SCHD. The stock has risen 2.46% since then.

of $SCHD. The stock has risen 2.46% since then. A November 18th, 2021 purchase of up to $100K of $FPEI. The stock has fallen 11.11% since then.

Representative Steve Cohen Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Steve Cohen:

H.R.2761: To prohibit the use of Federal funds for a military parade in the District of Columbia intended for the personal celebration of President Donald J. Trump, and for other purposes.

H.R.2704: Fair Debt Collection Improvement Act

H.R.2621: To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to establish deductions for cash tips, repeal the inclusion of social security benefits in gross income, and for other purposes.

H.R.2593: MARALAGO Act

H.R.2415: Baseball Diplomacy Act

H.R.2320: Mobility Means Freedom Tax Credit Act

Representative Steve Cohen Fundraising

Representative Steve Cohen recently disclosed $49.6K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 547th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 9.3% came from individual donors.

Cohen disclosed $25.4K of spending. This was the 689th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Cohen disclosed $1.7M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 156th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

