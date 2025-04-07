Net Worth Update: Representative Shri Thanedar Lost an Estimated $1.0M in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Shri Thanedar lost $1.0M in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Shri Thanedar Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Shri Thanedar is worth $40.0M, as of April 7th, 2025. This is the 28th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Thanedar has approximately $6.6M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Shri Thanedar Stock Trading

We have data on up to $2.2M of trades from Representative Shri Thanedar, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A January 23rd, 2023 sale of up to $250K of $APO. The stock has risen 57.87% since then.

A August 1st, 2022 sale of up to $100K of $TSLA. The stock has fallen 19.46% since then.

A January 23rd, 2023 sale of up to $100K of $AXP. The stock has risen 51.74% since then.

A January 23rd, 2023 sale of up to $50K of $CG. The stock has risen 3.76% since then.

A June 24th, 2022 sale of up to $50K of $BEKE. The stock has risen 3.93% since then.

Representative Shri Thanedar Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Shri Thanedar:

H.R.2655: To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to sunset the Federal income tax on unemployment compensation.

H.R.1893: LIONs Act of 2025

