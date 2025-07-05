Net Worth Update: Representative Scott H. Peters Made an Estimated $645.2K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Scott H. Peters made $645.2K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Scott H. Peters Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Scott H. Peters is worth $54.2M, as of July 4th, 2025. This is the 24th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Peters has approximately $16.9M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Scott H. Peters's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Peters.

Representative Scott H. Peters Stock Trading

We have data on up to $235.3M of trades from Representative Scott H. Peters, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A August 1st, 2018 sale of up to $100K of $RAND. The stock has fallen 26.53% since then.

You can track Representative Scott H. Peters's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Peters.

Representative Scott H. Peters Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Scott H. Peters:

H.R.3993: Preserving Great Americans’ Legacies Act of 2025

H.R.3564: The Nuclear First-Strike Security Act of 2025

H.R.3304: Providing Child Care for Police Officers Act of 2025

H.R.2956: DISASTER Act of 2025

H.R.2955: Smart Ship Repair Act of 2025

H.R.2309: Medicare and Medicaid Fraud Prevention Act

You can track bills proposed by Representative Scott H. Peters on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Peters.

Representative Scott H. Peters Fundraising

Representative Scott H. Peters recently disclosed $234.9K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 274th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 24.2% came from individual donors.

Peters disclosed $269.4K of spending. This was the 142nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Peters disclosed $2.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 121st most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Scott H. Peters's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.