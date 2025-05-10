Net Worth Update: Representative Scott H. Peters Made an Estimated $1.5M in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Scott H. Peters made $1.5M in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Scott H. Peters Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Scott H. Peters is worth $52.8M, as of May 11th, 2025. This is the 22nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Peters has approximately $15.5M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Scott H. Peters's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Peters.

Representative Scott H. Peters Stock Trading

We have data on up to $234.4M of trades from Representative Scott H. Peters, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A August 1st, 2018 sale of up to $100K of $RAND. The stock has fallen 17.37% since then.

You can track Representative Scott H. Peters's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Peters.

Representative Scott H. Peters Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Scott H. Peters:

H.R.3304: To establish a grant pilot program to provide child care services for the minor children of law enforcement officers to accommodate the shift work and nontraditional work hours of such officers, and to enhance recruitment and retention of such officers.

H.R.2956: DISASTER Act of 2025

H.R.2955: Smart Ship Repair Act of 2025

H.R.2309: Medicare and Medicaid Fraud Prevention Act

H.R.1948: To authorize the International Boundary and Water Commission to accept funds for activities relating to wastewater treatment and flood control works, and for other purposes.

H.R.1578: Veterans Claims Education Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Representative Scott H. Peters on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Peters.

Representative Scott H. Peters Fundraising

Representative Scott H. Peters recently disclosed $234.9K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 274th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 24.2% came from individual donors.

Peters disclosed $269.4K of spending. This was the 142nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Peters disclosed $2.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 121st most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Scott H. Peters's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.