Net Worth Update: Representative Scott H. Peters Lost an Estimated $1.8M in the Stock Market Last Month

April 07, 2025 — 01:24 am EDT

Representative Scott H. Peters lost $1.8M in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Scott H. Peters Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Scott H. Peters is worth $51.0M, as of April 7th, 2025. This is the 22nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Peters has approximately $13.7M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Scott H. Peters Stock Trading

We have data on up to $232.4M of trades from Representative Scott H. Peters, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

  • A August 1st, 2018 sale of up to $100K of $RAND. The stock has fallen 14.09% since then.
Representative Scott H. Peters Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Scott H. Peters:

  • H.R.2309: Medicare and Medicaid Fraud Prevention Act
  • H.R.1948: To authorize the International Boundary and Water Commission to accept funds for activities relating to wastewater treatment and flood control works, and for other purposes.
  • H.R.1578: Veterans Claims Education Act of 2025
  • H.R.1390: Ocean Pollution Reduction Act II
  • H.R.1092: Responsible Budgeting Act
  • H.R.566: Cleaner Air Spaces Act of 2025

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

