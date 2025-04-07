Net Worth Update: Representative Scott H. Peters Lost an Estimated $1.8M in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Scott H. Peters lost $1.8M in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Scott H. Peters Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Scott H. Peters is worth $51.0M, as of April 7th, 2025. This is the 22nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Peters has approximately $13.7M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Scott H. Peters Stock Trading

We have data on up to $232.4M of trades from Representative Scott H. Peters, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A August 1st, 2018 sale of up to $100K of $RAND. The stock has fallen 14.09% since then.

Representative Scott H. Peters Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Scott H. Peters:

H.R.2309: Medicare and Medicaid Fraud Prevention Act

H.R.1948: To authorize the International Boundary and Water Commission to accept funds for activities relating to wastewater treatment and flood control works, and for other purposes.

H.R.1578: Veterans Claims Education Act of 2025

H.R.1390: Ocean Pollution Reduction Act II

H.R.1092: Responsible Budgeting Act

H.R.566: Cleaner Air Spaces Act of 2025

