Net Worth Update: Representative Scott Franklin Made an Estimated $428.4K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Scott Franklin made $428.4K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Scott Franklin Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Scott Franklin is worth $25.7M, as of May 18th, 2025. This is the 33rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Franklin has approximately $3.2M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Scott Franklin's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Franklin.

Representative Scott Franklin Stock Trading

We have data on up to $35.7M of trades from Representative Scott Franklin, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A April 27th, 2021 sale of up to $5M of $BRP. The stock has risen 8.98% since then.

of $BRP. The stock has risen 8.98% since then. A February 7th, 2025 sale of up to $5M of $BWIN. The stock has fallen 7.19% since then.

of $BWIN. The stock has fallen 7.19% since then. A August 14th, 2024 sale of up to $250K of $SBUX. The stock has fallen 8.87% since then.

of $SBUX. The stock has fallen 8.87% since then. A April 19th, 2023 purchase of up to $100K of $COST. The stock has risen 106.81% since then.

of $COST. The stock has risen 106.81% since then. A February 15th, 2023 sale of up to $100K of $JPM. The stock has risen 86.06% since then.

You can track Representative Scott Franklin's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Franklin.

Representative Scott Franklin Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Scott Franklin:

H.R.3185: Personnel Integrity in Veterans Affairs Act of 2025

H.R.2770: TAME Extreme Weather and Wildfires Act

H.R.2297: Taxpayer-Funded Union Time Transparency Act

H.R.1466: Cardiac Arrest Survival Act of 2025

H.R.1248: Ensuring Continuity in Veterans Health Act

H.R.1192: To ensure that Big Cypress National Preserve may not be designated as wilderness or as a component of the National Wilderness Preservation System, and for other purposes.

You can track bills proposed by Representative Scott Franklin on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Franklin.

Representative Scott Franklin Fundraising

Representative Scott Franklin recently disclosed $83.7K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 481st most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 43.3% came from individual donors.

Franklin disclosed $22.4K of spending. This was the 701st most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Franklin disclosed $591.9K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 356th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Scott Franklin's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.