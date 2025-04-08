Net Worth Update: Representative Scott Franklin Lost an Estimated $590.2K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Scott Franklin lost $590.2K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Scott Franklin Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Scott Franklin is worth $25.3M, as of April 8th, 2025. This is the 32nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Franklin has approximately $3.0M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Scott Franklin Stock Trading

We have data on up to $34.6M of trades from Representative Scott Franklin, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A April 27th, 2021 sale of up to $5M of $BRP. The stock has risen 8.98% since then.

A February 7th, 2025 sale of up to $5M of $BWIN. The stock has fallen 2.46% since then.

A August 14th, 2024 sale of up to $250K of $SBUX. The stock has fallen 14.8% since then.

A September 24th, 2024 purchase of up to $100K of $ADP. The stock has risen 1.66% since then.

A September 11th, 2023 sale of up to $100K of $CSCO. The stock has fallen 4.28% since then.

Representative Scott Franklin Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Scott Franklin:

H.R.2297: Taxpayer-Funded Union Time Transparency Act

H.R.1466: Cardiac Arrest Survival Act of 2025

H.R.1248: Ensuring Continuity in Veterans Health Act

H.R.1192: To ensure that Big Cypress National Preserve may not be designated as wilderness or as a component of the National Wilderness Preservation System, and for other purposes.

H.R.933: Defending Domestic Orange Juice Production Act of 2025

H.R.727: Prohibiting Abortion Industry’s Lucrative Loopholes Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

