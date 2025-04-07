Net Worth Update: Representative Sara Jacobs Lost an Estimated $4.4M in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Sara Jacobs lost $4.4M in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Sara Jacobs Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Sara Jacobs is worth $71.9M, as of April 7th, 2025. This is the 14th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Jacobs has approximately $16.6M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Sara Jacobs Stock Trading

We have data on up to $11.1M of trades from Representative Sara Jacobs, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A July 6th, 2021 sale of up to $250K of $AAPL. The stock has risen 32.64% since then.

Representative Sara Jacobs Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Sara Jacobs:

H.R.2601: To prohibit the use of, and rescind, Federal funds for United States DOGE Service, and for other purposes.

H.R.2557: To amend title 10, United States Code, to provide fertility treatment under the TRICARE Program.

H.R.2059: To prohibit the issuance of licenses for the exportation of certain defense articles to the United Arab Emirates, and for other purposes.

H.R.1196: Protect U.S. National Security Act

H.R.732: The Disaster Recovery Efficiency Act

H.R.515: Ensuring Military Readiness Not Discrimination Act

