Net Worth Update: Representative Rick W. Allen Made an Estimated $135.4K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Rick W. Allen made $135.4K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Rick W. Allen Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Rick W. Allen is worth $22.6M, as of July 20th, 2025. This is the 44th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Allen has approximately $5.2M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Rick W. Allen's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Allen.

Representative Rick W. Allen Stock Trading

We have data on up to $17.1M of trades from Representative Rick W. Allen, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A September 28th, 2021 sale of up to $250K of $SSB. The stock has risen 31.78% since then.

of $SSB. The stock has risen 31.78% since then. A December 14th, 2023 purchase of up to $100K of $SCHW. The stock has risen 35.04% since then.

of $SCHW. The stock has risen 35.04% since then. A September 10th, 2019 purchase of up to $100K of $SHW. The stock has risen 95.54% since then.

of $SHW. The stock has risen 95.54% since then. A May 13th, 2021 purchase of up to $100K of $ACN. The stock has fallen 1.01% since then.

of $ACN. The stock has fallen 1.01% since then. A August 29th, 2019 purchase of up to $100K of $INTU. The stock has risen 162.3% since then.

You can track Representative Rick W. Allen's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Allen.

Representative Rick W. Allen Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Rick W. Allen:

H.R.4214: Clean Air and Building Infrastructure Improvement Act

H.R.4154: To reform the labor laws of the United States, and for other purposes.

H.R.4122: Health Care for Energy Workers Act of 2025

H.R.2988: Protecting Prudent Investment of Retirement Savings Act

H.R.2403: TELL Act

H.R.2241: Secret Ballot Protection Act

You can track bills proposed by Representative Rick W. Allen on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Allen.

Representative Rick W. Allen Fundraising

Representative Rick W. Allen recently disclosed $200.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 12th, 2025. This was the 433rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 44.7% came from individual donors.

Allen disclosed $104.1K of spending. This was the 496th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Allen disclosed $1.3M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 223rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Rick W. Allen's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

