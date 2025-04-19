Net Worth Update: Representative Pete Sessions Lost an Estimated $159.2K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Pete Sessions lost $159.2K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Pete Sessions Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Pete Sessions is worth $9.8M, as of April 18th, 2025. This is the 82nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Sessions has approximately $3.1M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Pete Sessions's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Sessions.

Representative Pete Sessions Stock Trading

We have data on up to $16.9M of trades from Representative Pete Sessions, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A October 31st, 2023 sale of up to $500K of $BUI. The stock has risen 15.83% since then.

of $BUI. The stock has risen 15.83% since then. A September 10th, 2021 sale of up to $250K of $JPM. The stock has risen 47.41% since then.

of $JPM. The stock has risen 47.41% since then. A October 31st, 2023 sale of up to $250K of $PG. The stock has risen 13.73% since then.

of $PG. The stock has risen 13.73% since then. A September 10th, 2021 sale of up to $250K of $AAPL. The stock has risen 32.23% since then.

of $AAPL. The stock has risen 32.23% since then. A October 31st, 2023 sale of up to $250K of $LMT. The stock has risen 2.08% since then.

You can track Representative Pete Sessions's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Sessions.

Representative Pete Sessions Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Pete Sessions:

H.R.2277: FACT Act

H.R.1175: Blind Americans Return to Work Act of 2025

H.R.572: RED TAPE Act

H.R.242: MANAGER Act

H.R.216: SEC Act of 2025

Representative Pete Sessions Fundraising

Representative Pete Sessions recently disclosed $120.8K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 427th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 54.5% came from individual donors.

Sessions disclosed $68.1K of spending. This was the 517th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Sessions disclosed $498.3K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 401st most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Pete Sessions's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.