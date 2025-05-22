Net Worth Update: Representative Pat Fallon Made an Estimated $402.3K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Pat Fallon made $402.3K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Pat Fallon Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Pat Fallon is worth $18.7M, as of May 22nd, 2025. This is the 53rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Fallon has approximately $2.6M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Pat Fallon's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Fallon.

Representative Pat Fallon Stock Trading

We have data on up to $38.3M of trades from Representative Pat Fallon, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A January 19th, 2021 purchase of up to $1M of $AAPL. The stock has risen 58.09% since then.

of $AAPL. The stock has risen 58.09% since then. A February 17th, 2021 sale of up to $1M of $MSFT. The stock has risen 85.33% since then.

of $MSFT. The stock has risen 85.33% since then. A March 22nd, 2021 sale of up to $500K of $FB. The stock has fallen 33.01% since then.

of $FB. The stock has fallen 33.01% since then. A March 22nd, 2021 sale of up to $500K of $FDX. The stock has fallen 20.88% since then.

of $FDX. The stock has fallen 20.88% since then. A January 7th, 2022 sale of up to $500K of $VZ. The stock has fallen 19.34% since then.

You can track Representative Pat Fallon's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Fallon.

Representative Pat Fallon Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Pat Fallon:

H.R.3435: To require the National Cyber Director to submit to Congress a plan to establish an institute within the Federal Government to serve as a centralized resource and training center for Federal cyber workforce development.

H.R.3434: To provide for certain requirements relating to cloud, data infrastructure, and foundation model procurement.

H.R.3279: REG Budgeting Act of 2025

H.R.3278: Protecting Critical Infrastructure Act

H.R.2766: Special District Fairness and Accessibility Act

H.R.2765: SAFE Supply Chains Act

You can track bills proposed by Representative Pat Fallon on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Fallon.

Representative Pat Fallon Fundraising

Representative Pat Fallon recently disclosed $48.0K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 552nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 52.5% came from individual donors.

Fallon disclosed $61.7K of spending. This was the 541st most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Fallon disclosed $666.6K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 331st most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Pat Fallon's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

