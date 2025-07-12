Net Worth Update: Representative Pat Fallon Made an Estimated $121.6K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Pat Fallon made $121.6K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Pat Fallon Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Pat Fallon is worth $18.9M, as of July 13th, 2025. This is the 55th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Fallon has approximately $2.8M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Pat Fallon Stock Trading

We have data on up to $38.3M of trades from Representative Pat Fallon, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A February 17th, 2021 sale of up to $1M of $MSFT. The stock has risen 106.11% since then.

of $MSFT. The stock has risen 106.11% since then. A January 19th, 2021 purchase of up to $1M of $AAPL. The stock has risen 65.19% since then.

of $AAPL. The stock has risen 65.19% since then. A February 23rd, 2021 purchase of up to $500K of $PYPL. The stock has fallen 73.07% since then.

of $PYPL. The stock has fallen 73.07% since then. A March 22nd, 2021 sale of up to $500K of $FB. The stock has fallen 86.22% since then.

of $FB. The stock has fallen 86.22% since then. A March 23rd, 2021 purchase of up to $500K of $FDX. The stock has fallen 11.53% since then.

Representative Pat Fallon Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Pat Fallon:

H.R.3961: To prohibit the Secretary of Defense from entering into software source code contracts with entities with certain relationships with China, and for other purposes.

H.R.3872: MERICA Act of 2025

H.R.3807: FAST Act

H.R.3435: Federal Cyber Workforce Training Act of 2025

H.R.3434: Protecting AI and Cloud Competition in Defense Act of 2025

H.R.3279: REG Budgeting Act of 2025

Representative Pat Fallon Fundraising

Representative Pat Fallon recently disclosed $48.0K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 552nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 52.5% came from individual donors.

Fallon disclosed $61.7K of spending. This was the 542nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Fallon disclosed $666.6K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 331st most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

