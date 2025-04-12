Net Worth Update: Representative Pat Fallon Lost an Estimated $213.3K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Pat Fallon lost $213.3K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Pat Fallon Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Pat Fallon is worth $18.4M, as of April 12th, 2025. This is the 51st highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Fallon has approximately $2.3M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Pat Fallon Stock Trading

We have data on up to $38.3M of trades from Representative Pat Fallon, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A February 17th, 2021 sale of up to $1M of $MSFT. The stock has risen 59.07% since then.

of $MSFT. The stock has risen 59.07% since then. A January 19th, 2021 purchase of up to $1M of $AAPL. The stock has risen 55.01% since then.

of $AAPL. The stock has risen 55.01% since then. A March 22nd, 2021 sale of up to $500K of $FDX. The stock has fallen 24.18% since then.

of $FDX. The stock has fallen 24.18% since then. A February 23rd, 2021 purchase of up to $500K of $PYPL. The stock has fallen 76.38% since then.

of $PYPL. The stock has fallen 76.38% since then. A January 7th, 2022 sale of up to $500K of $VZ. The stock has fallen 19.38% since then.

Representative Pat Fallon Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Pat Fallon:

H.R.2766: To require the Director of the Office of Management and Budget to issue guidance to agencies requiring special districts to be recognized as local government for the purpose of Federal financial assistance determinations.

H.R.2765: To require the Department of Defense to use information and communications technology products obtained from original equipment manufacturers or authorized resellers, and for other purposes.

H.R.2426: Veterans Mental Health and Addiction Therapy Quality of Care Act

H.R.2425: To protect babies and young children in childcare settings by strengthening transparency and safety requirements.

H.R.2187: To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to disallow the production tax credit and investment tax credit for offshore wind facilities placed in service in the inland navigable waters of the United States or the coastal waters of the United States.

H.R.1462: To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to disallow the production tax credit and investment tax credit for offshore wind facilities placed in service in the inland navigable waters of the United States or the coastal waters of the United States.

Representative Pat Fallon Fundraising

Representative Pat Fallon recently disclosed $27.6K of fundraising in a Q4 FEC disclosure filed on January 31st, 2025. This was the 281st most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year. 34.9% of this came from individual donors.

Fallon disclosed $29.5K of spending. This was the 582nd most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year.

Fallon disclosed $651.7K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 296th most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

